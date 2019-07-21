Bruce Mwape Names Shepolopolo Cosafa Team

Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has named a 26-member provisional squad ahead of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 31-August 11.

Mwape has named five goalkeepers in the provisional squad and also retained the core of the team that competed at last year’s Cosafa and Africa Women Championship.

However, the Copper Queens will be without three of its star players who will be away in Europe on club duty.

The trio are Barbara Banda who is on the books of Escuelas de Fútbol de Logroño in Spain and the duo comprising Misozi and Rachael Kundananji plying their trade in Kazakhstan for BIIK Kazygurt.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Namibia, Mauritius and Botswana.

Only the top team in each pool advances to the semi-finals, along with the best second-place finisher.

The team enters residential camp in Lusaka today (Sunday).

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Ngambo Musole (Zesco) Hazel Nali, Maleta Muwundwa (both Green Buffaloes), Annie Namonje (Indeni), Dyness Kasuka (Red Arrows)

(DEFENDERS)

Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga , Martha Tembo (all Green Buffaloes), Margret Belemu (Arrows), Lushomo Mweemba (Nkwazi), Grace Nanyiza Jacline Nkola, Vast Phiri (Zesco)

MID FIELDERS

Lwendo Chisamu, Judith Zulu, Mary Mwakapila, Rachael Nachula (all Green Buffaloes, Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni), Mary Mulenga, Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (Zesco)

(STRIKERS)

Ochumba Oseke (Nkwazi), Hellen Mubanga, Hellen Chanda (both Red Arrows), Theresa Chewe (Indeni), Penelope Mulubwa (Zesco)

(Source: FAZ Media)