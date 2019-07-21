Chova Bicycle Festival Lights Up Chipata

Chipata lit up on Saturday with the traditional bicycle taxis race.

Famed for its widespread bicycle population, Chipata has moved to cash in on its reputation by holding an annual bicycle race dubbed Chova that was started in 2002.

Several residents across the city took and surrounding areas entered the race that brought business to a standstill.

Biggie Zimba emerged as the overall champion.

The cyclists covered a distance of over 50 kilometres within the central business district.

Chova started in 2002 by Chipata business man Perry Patel who was this year honoured posthumously.

The event was graced by Chipata District Commisioner Kalunga Zulu and was attended by Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale, officers from the ministry of Sports and several others.