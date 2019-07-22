56 Arrested for Smuggling Maize and Mealie Meal

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that 56 people have so far been arrested for smuggling of maize and mealie meal into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kampyongo said the joint team of operations involving the Zambia Police and Zambia National Service has been on high alert to curb smuggling.

He said unscrupulous people have been smuggling maize and mealie meal to the DRC.

Kampyongo has also revealed that 36 people of the 56 appeared before the Courts of law in which 30 convictions have been secured while the other six cases are pending.

He said the other 20 cases are still under investigation by the Zambia Police, further expressing hope that those found wanting will go through the same process.

“The joint operation of the Zambia Police and Zambia National Service has been very effective and has helped reduce cases of smuggling on the Copperbelt,” Kampyongo stated.

He said the arrests made were an indication of government’s commitment to ending the smuggling.

Kampyongo is hopeful that arrests will send a strong warning to would be offenders.