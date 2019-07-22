Chinese Man, 13 Zambians Deny Unlawful Drilling Charges

A Chinese and 13 Zambians have pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful drilling in the Chingola Magistrates’ Court.

This in a matter where Liang Bin Guang, a Chinese, is jointly charged with 13 others on two counts of weapon training and unlawful drilling contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense are that on July 16, 2019, Liang, 32, of Makeni in Lusaka and 13 others, while acting with other persons unknown, were being drilled in weapon training without authority.

Others jointly charged with Liang are James Banda, 20, Martin Chinyama, 25, Samson Sinkala, 19, Joseph Phiri 23, Isaac Phiri, 25, Kellison Kapasa, 27, Bruce Simukonda, 23, Muloiso Mkandawire, 23, Albert Mwansa, 23, Elias Mwale 21, Sydney Mupeta 26, Arthur Sinkonde, 28 and Pintu Boniface 31.

In the second count, the 14 are jointly charged with unlawful drilling contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for plea before Chingola Magistrate Martin Namushi, the 14 pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Namushi then adjourned the matter to July 30, 2019 for commencement of trial.

The 14 have each been granted K15,000 bail in their own recognizance with two working sureties while the Chinese national has been ordered to surrender his passport and other travel documents.