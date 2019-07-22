Don’t Discard What Your Friends Started, Lungu Urges Transferred Ministers

President Edgar Lungu has told ministers moved to other ministries in last week’s Cabinet reshuffle against rendering as useless what their predecessors had put in place.

President Lungu explained today that good and bad policies presided over by other Cabinet ministers must be taken as collective responsibility, which means they were not individual decisions.

Speaking during the swearing in of new Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga at State House today, the Head of State said the trend of discarding what others had done was not a good way of running the affairs of the nations because not everything left by others cannot be carried on.

Mulenga has taken over from Chipata Central Member of Parliament Moses Mawere, who was dropped last week.

President Lungu emphasized that whatever decision were made by cabinet ministers in various ministries were a collective responsibility under his Patriotic Front administration.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has urged Mulenga to ensure that the 2015 National Youth Policy and it’s action plan begin to yield positive results for the benefit of young people in Zambia.

The Head of State is hopeful that Mulenga will consult with his predecessor, Mr Mawere, and have a proper understanding of the managing the affairs of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He also advised the Ndola Central member of parliament to endeavour to have close working ties with the ministries of General Education and Higher Education so that young people unable to access tertiary education were enrolled into trade schools.