Ex-Catholic Priest Turned Politician to Tie the Knot

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya says he will be getting married a few months’ time.
The former Catholic priest turned politician says he has found a woman who is an Easterner with Northern blood.
The once upon a time controversial clergy-man who immersed himself into political causes renounced his religious calling upon joining mainstream politics.
He once served as Alliance for a Better Zambia (ABZ) president before joining the Patriotic Front where he was appointed spokesperson.
“Hear it from me that steps for another phase in my life as a married man have been taken. In a few months’ time, God willing, it shall come to pass,” Bwalya said.
agness nanyangwe
Congregations sir
Joseph Zulu
Happy for has Zambia coug
Ironman
Its good to get married rather than suffocating yourself even when you have the opportunity….
Angoni
Bravo my man no sin committed.
bigpompa
Imbushi yapena, where were u living fake life that was bad.
Joseph Mwenya
Yes, since he has stopped Preaching the word of GOD and he resigned, so who can stop you to get married Mr Frank Bwalya, As a Catholic I say well done and may the almighty God bless your happy Married.
James
And God said it is not good for male man to be alone, well done sir.
Congrats
Congratulations Sir