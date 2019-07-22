Ex-Catholic Priest Turned Politician to Tie the Knot

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya says he will be getting married a few months’ time.

The former Catholic priest turned politician says he has found a woman who is an Easterner with Northern blood.

The once upon a time controversial clergy-man who immersed himself into political causes renounced his religious calling upon joining mainstream politics.

He once served as Alliance for a Better Zambia (ABZ) president before joining the Patriotic Front where he was appointed spokesperson.

“Hear it from me that steps for another phase in my life as a married man have been taken. In a few months’ time, God willing, it shall come to pass,” Bwalya said.