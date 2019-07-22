Ex-Catholic Priest Turned Politician to Tie the Knot

  1. Home
Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya says he will be getting married a few months’ time.

The former Catholic priest turned politician says he has found a woman who is an Easterner with Northern blood.

The once upon a time controversial clergy-man who immersed himself into political causes renounced his religious calling upon joining mainstream politics.

He once served as Alliance for a Better Zambia (ABZ) president before joining the Patriotic Front where he was appointed spokesperson.

“Hear it from me that steps for another phase in my life as a married man have been taken. In a few months’ time, God willing, it shall come to pass,” Bwalya said.

 

 

8 Comments

  1. agness nanyangwe

    Congregations sir

    Reply

  2. Joseph Zulu

    Happy for has Zambia coug

    Reply

  3. Ironman

    Its good to get married rather than suffocating yourself even when you have the opportunity….

    Reply

  4. Angoni

    Bravo my man no sin committed.

    Reply

  5. bigpompa

    Imbushi yapena, where were u living fake life that was bad.

    Reply

  6. Joseph Mwenya

    Yes, since he has stopped Preaching the word of GOD and he resigned, so who can stop you to get married Mr Frank Bwalya, As a Catholic I say well done and may the almighty God bless your happy Married.

    Reply

  7. James

    And God said it is not good for male man to be alone, well done sir.

    Reply

  8. Congrats

    Congratulations Sir

    Reply

