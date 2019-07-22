HH Says Ready to Meet Lungu Without Conditions

Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND president, has said he has always been ready to meet President Edgar Lungu.

In response to a story in the Daily Nation where President Lungu is quoted as having expressed intentions to meet Hichilema, the opposition leader has stated that he had no problems with meeting the Head of State without “any conditions attached”.

“We have taken note of the remarks attributed to Mr. Edgar Lungu in today’s edition of the Daily Nation. Assuming he has been correctly quoted, our simple response is that we have been ready to meet Mr. Lungu without any conditions attached. We are very consistent and mean well when we say we need genuine dialogue under the leadership of the church mother bodies and resolve a number of outstanding issues in the country,” Hichilema stated this morning.

“Our citizens are hurting and time is running out to resolve key issues in the governance of our country. The church mother bodies have done it before with a proven record of success in resolving the impasse and we believe they can do it again.”

He stated that what was required was genuine and open discussions “within the spirit of give and take and readiness to implement whatever is agreed upon”.

“So let’s get on with the business and start engaging with one another under the church leadership,” stated Hichilema.