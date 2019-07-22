Pres. Lungu Speaks Out on AFCON Qualification Disappointment

President Edgar Lungu has advised newly appointed Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to help revive the waning football standards in the country.

During the swearing ceremony of Mulenga at State House, Lungu said that he was disappointed that Zambia was not at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that was won by Algeria.

“Zambia is a footballing nation and as you are aware football unites us. Every time our national team or indeed our clubs succeed at international level,” he said.

“The nation has been disappointed with the performance of our national team lately, especially their failure to reach the 2019 Finals, when countries we consider minnows qualified and some even reached as far as the quarterfinals.”

President Lungu urged the minister to convene an indaba and help push Zambia back to the top of the African game.

“Therefore, the onus is on you as new minister of youth and sport to ensure that you turn our fortunes around. This you cannot do alone. You will need to tap into the knowledge of sports legends and fans to help you perform this mammoth task,” he said.

“I can propose for you that you call for a sports or football indaba that will come up with a solution to Zambia’s declining sports reputation.”

Mulenga takes over from Moses Mawere who was relieved of his duties on Friday.