78-yr-old Kasama Man Jailed 30 Years for Defiling Girl, 9

A 78-year-old man of Kasama has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Sitting in Kasama, Ndola High Court Judge Emeria Sunkutu handed down the sentence after the suspect pleaded guilty to the offence.

This is in a matter in which Basel Kabwe, 78, of Chiba village in Kasama is alleged to have defiled a nine-year-old girl contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on December 13, 2013, Kabwe allegedly had carnal knowledge of a nine-year-old girl at a named graveyard.

Upon admission of guilt, judge Sunkutu convicted the suspect accordingly and further expressed shock about his behaviour.

Justice Sunkutu said it was expected of the suspect to protect the child from such vices and later handed down a 30-year jail term with hard labour for the 78-year-old man.