Jerabos Riot Over Sinkhole Closure by Mopani

Some illegal copper dealers this morning fought running battles with police after Mopani Copper Mines closed a sinkhole near the South Ore Body Shaft for safety reasons.

The group of youths blocked roads and burnt tyres in Kitwe’s Wusakile Township.

Motor vehicles belonging to Mopani Copper Mines were stoned by the angry groups of illegal Copper dealers.

Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has confirmed the closure of the sinkhole where the suspected illegal copper dealers were scavenging minerals after exhausting their 10 per cent at the black mountain.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc confirms that the sinkhole near the South Ore Body (SOB) in Kitwe has been secured as a safety precaution in line with mine safety regulations. The sinkhole is a caving area within Mopani Copper Mines Plc’s mining rights area and our securing it is also meant to curtail all illegal mining activities,” Mulenga has stated.

He said Mopani Copper Mines Plc is working closely with the Mines Safety Department (MSD), Zambia Police Service and other relevant authorities during the operation.