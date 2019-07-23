Judiciary Permits Kitwe Council to Start Fast Track Court

The judiciary has granted Kitwe City Council authority to establish a fast track court.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga said the Judiciary has authorised the establishment of a fast track court in response to the request made by the local authority.

She said the Chief Justice has granted the request as provided for under Section 10 of the Subordinate Court Act.

“The establishment of a fast track court in Kitwe is long overdue; it will greatly assist the local authority process offences under the Local Government Act and other written laws implemented by the local authority with speed and convenience,” Kamanga said.

She said the establishment will significantly contribute to improved public order in the city.