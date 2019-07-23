Kitwe Council Directors Accuse Town Clerk of Treating Them Like Pupils

Directors at the Kitwe City Council have complained that they are being treated like secondary school pupils by Town Clerk Mbulo Seke.

Some directors have said in separate interviews that Seke has been running the Council like a secondary school.

However, others have said Seke has been taken to Kitwe City Council to ensure sanity in the management of the local authority.

“What is sad is that it does not matter who you are…the other day I was embarrassed with the way I was being talked to in the presence of my junior officer,” one of the Directors said.

Meanwhile, it is believed that some Councillors are having a tough time as the new Town Clerk seems to have sealed all loopholes that were being used to allocate land illegally.

The Councillors are said to be upset as they can no longer sell pieces of land as the case had been in the past.

“Ask around, none of these Councillors are happy with his coming, he has made it very difficult for them to engage in illegal land allocations. Well it depends, others are saying he is okay but the majority don’t want him,” said a Council employee anonymously.

Mbulo Seke exchanged with Bornwell Luangwa who is said to have been tolerant and is currently in solwezi.