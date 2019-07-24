Kwangu Liwewe Denies Making ‘Erroneous’ Comment on eNCA Corruption Report

Zambian Journalist Kwangu Liwewe has expressed shock at accusations against her by Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of information Dora Siliya, following a story aired on South Africa’s eNCA last week.

Siliya stated on Monday that government found highly erroneous and misleading a story attributed to South African’s eNCA news channel in which the station, in an interview with a Zambian journalist from Lusaka, alleges that each Zambian Cabinet Minister owns 40 houses through corruption.

“Government is unaware of a report from any of its investigative wings to this effect. Government regrets that sensationalism and failure to cross-check facts with relevant authorities, will remain a liability in the fight against corruption,” stated Siliya who added that if Ms. Liwewe had bothered to go to the Ministry of Local Government and get facts, she would have offered a more substantiated story.

But Liwewe has explained that a question of that nature was posed to her by eNCA in which she categorically stated that the information was incorrect.

“What boggles the mind is whether the Minister or her handlers actually watched the interview before issuing the statement which is clearly an attack on my integrity and professionalism,” Liwewe said.

She therefore has said as a journalist pf more than three decades and having risen to very senior positions in the newsroom both locally and internationally, she would not comment or report on unsubstantiated stories without due facts.

Liwewe added that the video aired by eCNA speaks for itself and vindicates her.