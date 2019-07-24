UPND Cadres Again Attack PF Camp in Katuba

UPND cadres have allegedly attacked Patriotic Front members at a camp in Chifwankula of Chunga Ward in Katuba Constituency today.

According to a statement issued to the media, Central Province PF chairman Remember Mutale Chanda warned the UPND to practice civilized politics and avoid employing violence as a tool for campaigns.

Chanda has claimed that the ruling PF has continued to resist responding to UPND’s deliberate provocation and has bemoaned the opposition party’s silence to condemn the violence.

He has since called on the Police to immediately bring the culprits to book.

“Further, we are calling on Zambia Police to immediately bring the culprits to book culprits. PF in Katuba Constituency has continued to resist responding to UPND’s deliberate provocation because the Opposition Party has nothing to lose, whether or not innocent blood is shed,” Chanda stated.

“Only last week, UPND attacked another PF Camp in Musopelo of Mungule Ward in Katuba Constituency, injuring five (05) people. There has been no single statement from the UPND top most leadership to condemn the violence because they instigate their members to commit the crimes. We therefore warn UPND not to push their luck too far. We are ready for free and fair elections. In line with the call by the Catholic Church, we are calling for unity and healing in the body politic. We therefore say NO to UNDP’s Mapatizya formula it seeks to would in Katuba Constituency and other subsequent elections.”