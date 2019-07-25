261 Mopani Workers Apply for Joinder in Case against Stanbic

About 261 workers from Mopani Copper Mines have applied to be joined to a case in which 154 of their colleagues have sued Stanbic Bank for unilaterally increasing interest rates on their personal loans.

This brings to 415 the number of Mopani workers challenging the Bank’s decision.

According to an application for joinder of parties submitted to the Kitwe High Court, the Mopani Copper Mines workers want to join the matter where they are challenging Stanbic Bank for increasing their interest rates from 15 to 40 per cent.

And according to the affidavit in support of the summons for the joinder of parties, the first plaintiff Rodgers Chalwe has contended that the 261 workers have the same disputes like the plaintiffs.

Chalwe has argued that the joinder will not prejudice the defendant in any way as it is a mere addition of the plaintiff.

In May, the Kitwe High Court dismissed Stanbic Bank Zambia’s application for a Stay of Proceedings in the matter where 154 workers of Mopani Copper Mines have sued the bank for unilaterally increasing interest rates from 15 to 40 per cent on their personal loans.

Kitwe High Court Judge Abha Patel also dismissed Stanbic Bank’s application to have the matter referred to arbitration.

The ruling led the matter to proceed to trial.