Austerity Measures Knock Out Sampa from EAZ Summit

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has been denied permission to travel to Livingstone for the inaugural Economic Association of National Summit as part of austerity measures by government.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga notified Sampa through the office of the Town Clerk that Sampa would not be allowed to travel as part of cost saving measures government had implemented.

“Reference is made to your letter TCD/PR /44 dated 11th July, 2019 in which you sought authority for His Worship the Mayor to attend the inaugural Economics Association of Zambia National Summit to be held in Livingstone from Thursday 25th July to Friday 26th July 2019,” Malupenga stated.

“You are advised that your request has not been processed on account of austerity measures that the Government is currently implementing towards the economic recovery agenda.”