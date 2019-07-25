Catholic Bishops Distance Themselves from Demos For Constitution Bill

The Zambia Conference of the Bishops (ZCCB) has distanced itself from the planned demonstrations organised by some political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in support of the NDF resolutions for the amendment of the constitution.

The possible adoption of the NDF resolutions is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday July 26, 2019.

ZCCB Communications Director Fr Winfield Kunda stated that the invitation to the planned demonstrations in which the the Bishops were being quoted as working together with the demonstrators is misplaced, misquoted and malicious in the church and its faith .

He stated that the Catholic Church had never supported any politically inclined constitution making process from the time it started making amendments to the Republican constitution.

Fr Kunda has explained that the church has always desired a constitution making process that would be inclusive and stand the test of time for generations to come.

” On behalf of the Secretary General Fr Cleophas Lungu and the Bishop conference at large, we urge the organizers of the said demonstration to desist from [putting] the church into their selfish political interests,” Fr Kunda has stated.

The man of God has stated that the church continues to propagate it’s messages of peace, unity and other promotions of the common good devoid of partisan inclination.