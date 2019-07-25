CHAN Team Arrives in Botswana

The Zambia National Team has arrived in Francistown ahead of Friday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) first leg encounter against the Zebras of Botswana.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s charges jetted in at 18:45 hours local time and were met by officials from the Botswana Football Association.

The team is lodged at Tati River Lodge.

FAZ deputy general secretary Joseph Chimpampwe is leading the delegation in Francistown.

Zambia will play Botswana on Friday at 19:00 hours at Francistown Sports Complex.

The return leg will be in Lusaka at National Heroes Stadium on August 3.

Winner over two legs will face either Angola or eSwatini in the final qualifying round of the Cameroon 2020 CHAN.