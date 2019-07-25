Good Education Must Match Good Infrastructure, says Kitwe DC

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu says a school should not have poor infrastructure because it is called a community school but should match with quality education.

Mpundu said educating children in Wusakile has been a challenge because people believe in mining at the black mountain.

He said this when Liquid Telecom donated a block making machine to Divine Open Community School in Wusakile township in Kitwe.

“We need quality education. But how do we meet this quality education? So in our quest to develop this quality education, we need to move with quality infrastructure. This infrastructure that we have here does not meet the requirements for this development,” Mpundu said.

“Today, we are happy to have reliable partners to have quality education with quality infrastructure. People have always blamed the government for not doing this and that. But government is the people and every partner is key in accelerating national development.”

He said education in Wusakile had been discarded for a long time.

“The community here had discarded education. It is very difficult to convince the children in Wusakile about education because their role models have opted to be working on the black mountain and drive expensive vehicles through illegal mining. A lot of these jerabos have discarded education. But we don’t call them jerabos, they are small scale miners. So we want to give the young ones education and not follow the elder brothers in mining. We need to join hands in taking our children to school.”