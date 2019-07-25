Lungu Defends Corruption Fight Record

President Edgar Lungu has complained that his government is being branded corrupt by its detractors whose major intention is to mask successes made in the fight against corruption.

Speaking when he swore in the board of commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at State House today, President Lungu said the accusations are not just to shroud the successes that his government has scored in developing the country, but to paint his administration black so that citizens can turn against him and his government.

President Lungu accused opposition political parties of becoming swift in embracing ministers and civil servants that he fired because of corruption.

“We all know that some public officers have been found wanting not only at ministerial level but in the civil service and we have parted company. But our detractors are the first to embrace those that leave my administration in the spirit of the enemy of my enemy is a friend,” President Lungu said.

He said his government does not tolerate or condone corruption because graft of any kind is costly to the country and the citizens.

President Lungu said whistle blowers are welcome but “if they make false, frivolous or groundless complaints or allegations, they endanger their own freedom,” describing Saturday’s demonstrations outside parliament as baseless.

“It is clear from the baseless demonstrations we were seeing on Saturday that our detractors have upped their game to please their sponsors, less so the Zambian people in whose interest we serve,” he said.

President Lungu said in as much as he wants corruption to be annihilated in Zambia, he wouldn’t like innocent people to be accused of corruption and left to suffer the shame for the rest of their lives.

“This trend of framing people, especially through social media, needs to be stopped to protect innocent people. As a matter of fact, the Anti-Corruption Act states that false accusers are supposed to be prosecuted themselves,” said President Lungu who further accused opposition parties and some civil society organizations of hatching a sustained campaign to brand and frame his administration as corrupt and “they believe that the International Community will listen and finance them”.

The ACC board of commissioners now has Justice Anderson Ray Zikonda as the chairperson,. Yvonne Mutepuka Chibiya as vice chairperson and Kafula Mwiche, Febby Maimbo, and Newton Nkunika as members.