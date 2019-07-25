Mopani Grants Jerabos Controlled Access to Collect Stockpiled Material from Sinkhole

Mopani Copper Mines has said it granted illegal miners controlled access to the relatively safe areas of the sinkhole to collect the material that they had stockpiled prior to Mopani’s securing of the sinkhole yesterday.

The Mining giant yesterday secured the sinkhole near the South Ore Body (SOB) in Kitwe as a safety precaution in line with mine safety regulations, a move that sparked riots in Wusakile Township.

However, the illegal miners pleaded with Mopani Copper Mines to allow them have access to the stockpiled materials at the sinkhole a caving area within Mopani Copper Mines Plc’s mining rights.

“The informal miners requested access to the stockpiled materials heaped in bags around the sinkhole and Mopani management has permitted them to collect everything except the ones inside the sinkhole for safety reasons,” Mopani public relations manager Nebert Mulenga said.

Access to the stockpiled materials was only granted from 08:00 hours to 17:00 hours yesterday, Wednesday, 24 July 2019.

Mulenga the illegal miners were told to take their own transport for that purpose.