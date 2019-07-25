Ndola City Council Destroys Recalled Power SX Drink

The Ndola City Council has destroyed 5,136 bottles of Natural Power High Energy Drink SX seized from batches that had tested positive for Sildenafil Citrate after positive adulteration.

According to a statement issued by Council public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza, this destruction followed a court disposal order to get rid of the adulterated drinks.

“Following reports from Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa that confirmed that four batch numbers of the seven batches tested positive for Sildenafil or Sildenafil structural related substances in the Natural Power High Energy Drink, the Ndola City Council conducted a countrywide product recall of the said batch numbers,” Mwanza stated.

She stated that the Ndola City Council would continue to closely monitor Revin Zambia Limited and carry out random inspection and testing of the Power Drink following the lifting of the production suspension.

Sildenafil is an active ingredient in oral therapy for erectile dysfunction in men. It is a prescription medicine and should only be taken upon recommendation by a doctor as it has side effects and “thus the sale to the general public combined with potential abuse by consumers is a threat to public health”, according to Mwanza.