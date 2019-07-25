Parley Adopts Motion to Stop Data Bundle Expiry

Parliament has unanimously adopted a motion urging government to prohibit internet service providers from prescribed expiry dates on Internet bundles purchased by customers

The mover of the motion, Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa, wondered why data in Zambia is not transferable and that service providers exploit its customers by benefiting more through expired data.

Prof Lungwangwa, who is Nalikwanda Member of Parliament, told the House that the issue of data affects everyone and connectivity through network systems is a nature of life since the fourth industrial revolution is dependent on data.