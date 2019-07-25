Vedanta should have gone a long time ago, says HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said his party has been categorical and consistent that Vedanta should have gone a long time ago due to clear breaches and violations of numerous contractual agreements and obligations with the Zambian people.

In a statement, Hichilema stated that there is lack of proactive actions to address key issues.

“We have been very categorical and consistent that Vedanta should have gone a long time ago due to clear breaches and violations of numerous contractual agreements and obligations with the Zambian people. Like we stated before, the Zambian government is fully represented in the KCM board through ZCCM-IH appointed by the PF regime and were fully participating in the daily operations and the management of our mining giant. To that end, ZCCM- IH obviously updated the PF and State House on an ongoing basis on the state affairs in KCM, but they took no action,” Hichilema stated today.

He stated that the government was not serious in addressing issues affecting employees at KCM due to personal benefits.

“We have no doubt that the lack of proactive actions that would have averted the ongoing crisis was motivated by personal benefits that the top PF leadership were enjoying from the ailing KCM at the expense of employees, contractors, citizens on the Copperbelt and the country at large. We are aware and have been advising our PF colleagues on many other challenges being faced by our citizens in other mining houses such as Mopani, NFCA, Luanshya Copper Mine and many other public entities, but as per usual incompetence, nobody wants to take proactive interventions,” Hichilema stated.

“Our social media platforms inboxes are full of complaints from our citizens requesting us to intervene, but our people should know that we don’t hold any executive powers at the moment, and the least we can do is merely offer advice and alternative solutions. Ultimately, the real power lies in you our fellow citizens to determine the governance of our country, by either continuing with the same mediocrity and incompetence, or change the course of action. The power is firmly in your hands.”

He, however, feared that the mishandling of the repossession of shares owned by Vedanta in KCM would have wider implications for the country.

“But we should all know that the ongoing mishandling of KCM and other mining houses has wider and long term implications for generations to come. Already, we are paying a heavy price over the manner we mismanaged LapGreen and generally the entire economic situation such as heavy massive borrowing from expensive windows like the Eurobonds. The unfortunate thing is that some of the people who claimed to be patriotic citizens and put us in this huge debt burden and economic mess are no longer there, but we are all paying for their mismanagement,” stated Hichilema.