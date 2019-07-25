Zambia Envoy to SA Promises Implementation of Bilateral Deals

Zambia’s High Commissioner-Designate to the Republic of South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says he will ensure that the implementation of Bilateral Agreements signed between the two countries are taken as a matter of urgency to help promote mutually beneficial trade and investment.

Miti says the actualization of Bi-National Commission initiatives are expected to enhance investment, trade and cooperation, peace security and information exchange.

He was speaking in Pretoria, South Africa when he reported as Zambia’s newly appointed High Commissioner to that country with extra accreditation to Lesotho and Madagascar.

He further said Zambia will draw lessons from South Africa’s advanced economy in order to achieve goals set out in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

Major General Miti added that he will continue cementing the cordial relations that have existed between the two countries.

He indicated that there was also need to foster sustainable business linkages between Zambian and South African Companies and to promote local content in Trade and investment Initiatives.

The High Commissioner-Designate, who was received by Deputy High Commissioner Maynard Misapa and High Commission staff, has since resumed duties whilst waiting to present his credentials to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.