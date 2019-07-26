Chipolopolo Aim at Zebras

The Chipolopolo boys will this evening (Friday) set their African Nations Championship (CHAN) ambitions in motion when they take on the Zebras of Botswana at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi will be hoping that the team puts their foot ahead in the first leg to ensure that they have their work cut out in the second leg in Lusaka next Saturday.

In goal Chiyangi may keep his faith in Sebastian Mwange whose stock has been on the rise since the 2019 Cosafa championship while skipper Adrian Chama will commandeer the backline alongside Clement Mwape with Mwila Phiri and Simon Silwimba expected to complete the backline.

Others in the running for the backline slots are Lawrence Chungu and Gift Zulu.

In midfield the onus may be on either Benson Sakala or Jack Chirwa with Larry Bwalya set to take up the creative role.

On the flanks, the role may fall to Kelvin Kampamba and Ernest Mbewe with Tapson Kaseba, Emmanuel Chabula and Chitiya Mususu in the running to lead the attack.

Chiyangi has plenty of options with the likes of Bruce Musakanya, Youremeber Banda and Webster Muzaza and Isaac Shamujompa all raring to go for this encounter.

The match kicks off at 19:00 hours with Botswana Television beaming it live.

Zambia and Botswana will square off on August 3 in Lusaka in the return leg with the winner over two legs facing either Angola or eSwatini.

