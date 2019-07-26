Mushimba Orders UNZA Management not to Bar Students with Arrears from Writing Exams

Newly appointed Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has directed University of Zambia management not to bar students owing the institution from writing exams.
Dr Mushimba who has also pledged to re-open the Copperbelt University has said that barring students from writing exams on account of owing money goes against the spirit of the Patriotic Front manifesto.
The minister seems to have opened a new page from the fractious relationship his predecessor professor Nkandu Luo had with higher learning institutions.
