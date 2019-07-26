Pres. Lungu Extols Economic Summit Agenda…Summit Attracts Global Think Tanks

President Edgar Lungu says the economic summit held in Livingstone provides the country with an opportunity to interrogate its economic challenges.

Speaking during the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) organized summit that has drawn representation from across the African continent and the globe President Lungu said African countries should work more closely together as they sought to overcome their economic challenges.

“Therefore, this summit offers us an opportunity for positive dialogue on issues pertaining to the Zambian economy in particular and the African continent at large,” he said.

“In our quest to realize our aspirations we are confronted with various obstacles and challenges. However, obstacles and challenges in our way are not insurmountable. For this reason I strongly believe that development initiatives, policies, strategies, tools and programmes such as economic diplomacy, inclusive growth, and sustainable development should take centre stage as we strive for economic propensity for the African continent.”

President Edgar Lungu, has reiterated that his administration has put in place measures that will lead to the development of an energy mix away from hydro-powered electricity generation by venturing into other resources of energy.

The Head of State was speaking at the inaugural National Economic Summit organized by the Economic Association of Zambia held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone.

The National Economic Summit is being held under the theme “THE FUTURE OF ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY: SUPPORTING INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA”.

Notable personalities in attendance include Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Tanzania’s President Jakaya Kikwete.

President Lungu has indicated that ongoing infrastructure development in the road sector is an initiative that is earmarked to make Zambia a land linked Country in the Southern Africa Development Community.

He said that the establishment of the Smart Zambia is to ensure that the Country fully migrates towards electronic services such as electronic payslips, E-cabinet, shared services and the mineral portal.

He said his administration through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry is in the process of revising policies that support the growth of small and medium businesses in order to respond to needs of the market.

President Lungu has since directed the Ministry of Finance to work closely with the Economic Association of Zambia to ensure that all economists in Zambia are registered with the Association like it is with Lawyers under the Law Association of Zambia.

And Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance not enhancing economic diplomacy with a view to address challenges that make the cost of doing business expensive on the African continent compared to other economies in the World.

He said that Kenya and Zambia shares common challenges that need close cooperation and integration to create bigger opportunities for both Countries for the benefit of the two peoples.

President Kenyatta has noted that there is no need for African Countries to block each other instead of complimenting each other so that there is inclusive development on the Continent.

“If we remain focus and sustain the effort and dialogue more often, we can conquer poverty, create jobs for our peoples, here on this African Continent, this Summit is an opportune time to take the Country forward” said President Kenyatta.