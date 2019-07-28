ACC Records 417 Corruptions Reports in First Quarter

The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that it received 417 reports of suspected corruption cases out of which 248 were non- corruption related during this year’s first half.

According to a statement issued to the media, ACC Public Relations Officer Timothy Moono stated that 169 reports contained elements of corruption out of which 58 were authorized for investigations while other reports did not have sufficient details of the corruption offence to warrant investigations.

Moono stated that the commission has continued to build momentum in its efforts towards prevention of the corruption scourge and putting in place transparent and accountable systems of governance.

He added that the commission had 10 cases still under investigations derived from the 2017 Auditor General’s report.

“During the first half of the year, the Commission recorded 33 arrests country-wide and secured seven (7) convictions. The Commission received a total of 417 reports of suspected corruption out of which, a total of 248 were non- corruption related. Therefore, advice was subsequently provided to all those that brought these reports that are outside the Commission’s mandate on how best to pursue the matters complained against,” Moono stated.

“Of the 417 cases received, 169 reports contained elements of corruption and 58 reports were authorized for investigations while other reports did not have sufficient details of the corruption offence to warrant investigations. As such, 18 cases were referred to relevant institutions for administrative action. The complainants in these matters were also advised accordingly.”

He stated that the commission was determined to deal with perpetrators of corruption “decisively” and will continue to professionally conduct inquiries in suspected cases of corruption in order to bring offenders to book.

“The Commission will not relent in its effort to ensure that levels of corruption in the country are reduced to very insignificant levels through increased awareness among the general public, and participation of all citizens and through stronger partnerships with stakeholders such as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to name a few,” stated Moono and urged the public to directly get involved in the fight against corruption by reporting corruption cases and influencing others to desist from engaging in corrupt practices.