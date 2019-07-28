HH Backtracks on Meeting with Lungu

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will only hold talks with President Edgar Lungu if he stops joking.
This statement comes a week after the opposition leader expressed willingness to meet President Lungu.
This followed the President’s statement that he was ready to meet Mr Hicilema without conditions attached.
However, Mr Hichilema said in Kitwe before drumming up support for UPND candidate in the Lubwa ward by-election, Brian Mwewa, that the dialogue between himself and President Lungu must be led by the Church.
“We are ready and have always stated that we need serious talk. We have made it clear that let the three Church mother bodies lead this process. The Zambia Catholic Bishops, Council of Churches in Zambia and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia. We will talk to Mr Lungu if he stops joking because if we meet the two of us, then someone will spread lies about what we have not said. And you know that. So let the Church led us in a respectful and serious manner. We need to talk and restore the rule of law,” Mr Hichilema said.
“The Zambian people, our people can’t continue to be led in poverty by the PF. We need to rest the PF because they have reached saturation level. A party that is leading people to poverty! Thieves are living like rich people.”
He said he sympathises with the youths that keep protesting in Kitwe.
“We sympathise with the young people that are suffering. The demonstrations in Wusakile is as a result of thieves that are running away with our money. Fake promises to the youths,” said Hichilema.
9 Comments
Kings
When two giants are fighting it is the grass which suffer, you need to have peacefull talks if you really care. zambians are watching you.
Scorescore
Let that opposition leader wait until elections in 2021. He is wasting our time.
Moses
Good idea Mr hh, but what sense do but do u think it makes to hold another dialogue? Even if the one you want takes place, you’ll later make a u-turn and say a different thing. Don’t you think it is careless waste of money? Just accept what was discussed in the last dialogue. Being stubborn won’t take you anywhere. You’re a good man, just organise yourself and cooperate.
Hh
The problem with you is that you put your self interest first, that’s the only thing we hate about you. You cannot make a good leader if you think you are more important than others. Everytime you open your mouth is about what you want. My advice to president Lungu is please don’t meet this man. We are many Zambians you can dialogue to not this useless fera who wants for himself.
We mbwe
Who is this man? As for iam fed up with him. Let’s have new ideas not from this man. He is mr everything for him. The only man in Zambia he thinks.
We mbwa
Mr Peace
No noise ah ah,nichani kansi….Zambians are tired of lies every after five years.Imfact those who want to occupy state house think they are smart but once elected they become worse than useless.We are not fools to trust polititians any more.If you want you can’t talk or not.Who cares?
Mushili
It’s only Zambia people who can make a change so it high time zambia people see what is happenings we don’t want triblism issue it’s colonial manterlity
jacob phiri
burning the bush lets monkey to sufer