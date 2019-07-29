Chipata Nurse Dies in Road Accident

A nurse of Chipata’s Muzeyi Rural Health Centre has died while three others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident on Mfuwe road in Chipata yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo identified the deceased as Kennedy Kanungwe, 37 while the injured are Ketty Nyawali aged 45, a deputy head teacher at Mchenja Primary School, Simon Banda aged 31, a teacher at Mchenja Primary School and Kebby Makungu, a female.

The accident happened around 04:30 yesterday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and lost control of the motor vehicle.

He then hit into a pavement and the vehicle partially fell into Kasupe stream.

“Involved was a Toyota Vitz registration number ALT 413 reported to have been driven by male Kennedy Kanungwe aged 37 years, a male nurse of Muzeyi Rural Health Centre in Chipangali being driven from north to south direction who died on the spot,” stated Katongo and indicated that the injured are receiving treatment at Chipata Central Hospital.