More Cops Deployed to Katuba for Tomorrow’s Poll

The Zambia Police Service has deployed more police officers in Katuba constituency and other areas ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections to curtail electoral violence.

Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja has since advised all political parties participating in the Katuba parliamentary and ward by-elections being held around the country to maintain peace and restrain their supporters from engaging in violence.

He warned that those planning on disrupting peaceful elections would be dealt with sternly, adding that police had information about a group of people planing on disturbing peace using violence.

“The tendency of ambushing the peace loving electorates by some people as experienced in the previous by-elections will not be tolerated. The Zambia Police Service is more than ready and determined to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Kanganja who added that more police officers have been deployed to all areas having by-election to enhance security.