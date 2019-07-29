Mopani Backfills Sinkhole

Mopani Copper Mines has commenced the process of backfilling the sinkhole near the South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Kitwe.

Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga said the move is a safety precaution in line with mine safety regulations.

He said backfilling exercise has already started and will go on until the process is completed.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc is working closely with the Mines Safety Department (MSD), Zambia Police Service and other relevant authorities during this operation,” Mulenga said.

He said the sinkhole is a two-hectare caving area within Mopani Copper Mines Plc’s mining rights area and was a safety hazard to the informal miners invading it.

Last week, the mining giant had illegal miners to contend with immediately an announcement was made that the area would be closed, a move that sparked riots in Kitwe’s Wusakile Township.