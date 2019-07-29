NGO Calls for Peaceful Polls in Lubwa Ward

Change Mindset Zambia, a non-governmental organisation, has called for unity and peace among political parties participating in the Lubwa Ward by-election in Kitwe.

Organization president Geoffrey Musonda said political party leaders should not just condemn violence but preach peace and sensitise their members, especially the youths, against engaging in the vice.

He was speaking during an open discussion with representatives from all political parties with an exclusion of the Patriotic Front (PF) who were absent from the meeting at Kitwe City Council.

Musonda said there was need to find a solution to the political violence that the country had been experiencing in the previous elections.

He said there is a need to roll out meetings to the rest of the districts in Zambia and ensure peaceful 2021 general elections.

“Rather than pointing fingers or assigning blame, let us use this occasion to expand our moral imagination to listen to each other more carefully to sharpen our instincts for empathy and remind ourselves of all the ways our hopes and dreams are bound together, ” said Musonda.

The Lubwa Ward by-elections will be held tomorrow, July 30, 2019.