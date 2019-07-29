PeP Urges Opposition To Offer Solutions than Wishing Doom for Zambia

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has advised other opposition political parties to offer solutions to economic challenges facing Zambia instead of wishing doom for the Country.

PeP leader Sean Tembo said this following what he termed celebrations and excitement exhibited by some politicians in relation to the judgement passed by the South African High Court on Konkola Copper Mines last week.

Mr. Tembo stated in a statement issued today that his party’s position on the KCM matter was that Vedanta Resources, who are major shareholders, have been misbehaving and government was in order to begin the liquidation process.

He stated that authorities needed to formulate the most appropriate route to be used against Vedanta Resources.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted with regret the conduct of some political leaders and activists to celebrate and get excited over the adverse judgment by the South African High Court on the KCM matter last week. It must be noted that the negative impact of such a court judgement will not only affect the PF and its Government but will have far reaching consequences on the common citizen. Therefore, any political leader or activist who celebrates such a misfortune on this nation is not patriotic to the Republic of Zambia and their motives must be queried,” Mr Tembo stated.

He has therefore advised other political leaders to spend more time offering alternative solutions to national problems rather than “sitting on the fence mute and waiting for a misfortune to visit Zambia at which time they jump up and down with excitement”.

“One of the most practical ways in which political leaders can offer alternative solutions to national problems is through Alternative National Budgets, which is a written proposal of how an opposition political party can manage the economy and national finances if it was them governing the national affairs,” stated Mr. Tembo.

“Patriotism and a genuine love for Zambia, her citizens and their respective welfare should be a compulsory attribute for any political leader.”