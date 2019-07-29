Police Deny DP Permit for CBU Protest

The police in Kitwe have denied the Democratic Party a permit to have a peaceful walk to demonstrate against the continued closure of the Copperbelt University.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP), led by former foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba, had applied to hold a peaceful walk but have been informed that police will not have enough manpower in view of the forthcoming Lubwa Ward by-election.

“We picked the response and it’s a regret stating that police has no manpower to police our event due to the by-election going on in Lubwa Ward,” Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba said.

She said it was unfortunate that police had to wait until the party had spent money for various logistics to respond to their request.

Kabemba said after consideration of the reasons advanced by police, the Party has decided to notify police of the change of date to August 10, 2019.

“We therefore would like to advise all the DP members, CBU students and the public…not to turn up as earlier planned,” said Kabemba.