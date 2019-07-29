RTSA Announces News Spots for Speed Cameras

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced new spots for speed camera enforcement that will take effect on September 1, 2019.

The roads targeted for speed cameras are:

Los Angeles Boulevard – Lusaka

Lumumba Road – Lusaka

Great East Road – Between Airport Roundabout and Chongwe Town

Mungwi Road – Lusaka

Kafue Road (T2 Road) – Between Shimabala Toll Plaza and Chirundu Border Post

Livingstone Road (T1 Road) – Between Kafue Road Junction and Choma Town