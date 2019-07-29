RTSA Announces News Spots for Speed Cameras

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced new spots for speed camera enforcement that will take effect on September 1, 2019.
The roads targeted for speed cameras are:
- Los Angeles Boulevard – Lusaka
- Lumumba Road – Lusaka
- Great East Road – Between Airport Roundabout and Chongwe Town
- Mungwi Road – Lusaka
- Kafue Road (T2 Road) – Between Shimabala Toll Plaza and Chirundu Border Post
- Livingstone Road (T1 Road) – Between Kafue Road Junction and Choma Town
- Great North Road (T2 Road) – Between Katuba Toll Plaza and Kapiri Mposhi
3 Comments
Martin kapambwe
Comment but those driving plateless vihecles are crusing to much how are you going to locate them..
Jms
Also you should connect to police officers vehicles in order to catch them unaware
F-CEE
That will help bring down the number of accidents on our roads but my appeal is that, speed limits on certain roads should be up graded from 60km to 80km, so as to lessen on the ever growing conjection which is so worrisome and are also contributing a lot to in town minor accidents.