UPND S.A Chair Resigns

UPND South Africa 2021 chairperson and senior member Bizwell Mutale has resigned from the opposition party with immediate effect.
Mutale, in his resignation letter to UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, stated that he was grateful for the opportunity given to him to serve the party at that level.
“This letter serves to confirm that as of today the 28th July 2019, I wish to tender my letter of resignation as the Chairman of UPND South Africa 2021 Chapter and as the member of the UPND Party. This resignation is with immediate effect,” stated Mutale.
“I would like to thank you Mr. President and the UPND National Executive Committee, for the working relationship that I have had with you all, it was an honor to serve the party under your leadership sir. I wish you the best success in all the current and future Party programs sir.”
Early this year, Mutale made a commitment that the party’s South Africa branch would mobilise vehicles and money for the 2021 election campaigns.
He has also been in the forefront organising party events in South Africa that saw senior leaders such as Secretary General Stephen Katuta in attendance.
Apart from that, he spearheaded the formation of UPND branches in Botswana and USA.
Reasons for his abrupt resignation are yet to be known.
2 Comments
Kikiki
North and South will always repel. It is true.
Chendabusiku
“ The reasons for his resignation are not known” the Bemba adage goes like this “ Mule ipushe mbwa nge ifwele.” Loosely translated ‘ why do you ask the gender of a dog when it is naked “ bthe reasons for resignations from the PF are pretty much obvious and common across the country. What Hakainde needs to do is, some serious self introspection and change his nature of politics.if he cannot effectively defend the tribal tag but at least do something that resembles love for your country and not destructive politics. By 2021 HH’s house will be wet because rain will be going right through his roof. He does not realise the number of holes that have been punched through his UPND party.