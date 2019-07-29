UPND S.A Chair Resigns

UPND South Africa 2021 chairperson and senior member Bizwell Mutale has resigned from the opposition party with immediate effect.

Mutale, in his resignation letter to UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, stated that he was grateful for the opportunity given to him to serve the party at that level.

“This letter serves to confirm that as of today the 28th July 2019, I wish to tender my letter of resignation as the Chairman of UPND South Africa 2021 Chapter and as the member of the UPND Party. This resignation is with immediate effect,” stated Mutale.

“I would like to thank you Mr. President and the UPND National Executive Committee, for the working relationship that I have had with you all, it was an honor to serve the party under your leadership sir. I wish you the best success in all the current and future Party programs sir.”

Early this year, Mutale made a commitment that the party’s South Africa branch would mobilise vehicles and money for the 2021 election campaigns.

He has also been in the forefront organising party events in South Africa that saw senior leaders such as Secretary General Stephen Katuta in attendance.

Apart from that, he spearheaded the formation of UPND branches in Botswana and USA.

Reasons for his abrupt resignation are yet to be known.