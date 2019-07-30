Botswana Arrive for CHAN Tie

Botswana coach Mogomotsi Mpote says his team is in Zambia to win and qualify to the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Mpote said the Zebras will be looking for a goal that they hope to defend well.

“We are here to fight and try to win this game and qualify,” he said.

“We are looking for a goal, we have never since Cosafa, if we get one goal it will be good for us and that goal will be defended well. Whether early or last minute goal. We are here to play good football and try to find a goal that will bring another goal.”

The Zebras arrived in Lusaka aboard South African Airways and are lodged at the Protea Marriot Hotel.

Zambia and Botswana played to a goalless draw in Francistown on Friday and will face each other at National Heroes Stadium on Saturday in the second leg.

Winner over two legs will play either Angola or eSwatini in the final qualifying round.

