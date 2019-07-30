Katuba Votes in By-Election

People in Katuba Constituency are today electing a new Member of Parliament to replace late lawmaker Patricia Mwashingwele, who died on May 2.

Elections will also take place six Local Government By-elections in Mayembe Ward of Shiwang’ándu District, Mangango, Shitwa and Kanabilumbu Wards of Kaoma District and Lubwa ward of Kitwe District, Lungwishi Ward of Mansa district.

In Katuba it is largely believed to be a two horse race although there are three candidates on the roster.

The UPND have fielded local businessman Bampi Aubrey Kapalasa while the UPPZ have Bertha Mangeya with the ruling party settling for Peter Boto “Zacks” Mwachilele.

President Edgar Lungu has been on the ground ub Katuba and expressed confidence of victory.

If the selection of a Headman by the PF is anything to go by, it puts the ruling party as favourites to win the Seat as history has indicated that a traditional Leader as Candidate has always won the hearts of Katuba electorate.

Mwachilele also doubles as headman Mwambi while ironically the deceased Mwashingwele was headwoman Mwashingwele.

Past members of parliament are Godfrey Laima, – deputy village headman Mulela, (UNIP) and Mavis Muyunda, – headwoman Busanga also under (UNIP) then came Gilbert Mululu, headman Kasalu (MMD).

In the other hotly contested elections is the Lubwa Ward in Kitwe.

Three candidates are contesting the Lubwa Ward by-elections in Kitwe with one of them expected to join 27 other Civic leaders in a fast paced growing city.

Surprisingly only gentlemen have lined up to run for the seat that was held by a Godfridah Chuulu who died in May, 2019.

Jonathan Banda, the former Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) employee joins the race from the business community.

Banda, a last minute substitute after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) preferred candidate (Davies Musonda) failed to meet certain qualifications.

The ruling Patriotic Front is fielding is fielding Julius Kaunda who returns on the ballot paper having lost to the late Chuulu when he stood as an independent candidate.

UPND has also thrown its hat in the ring and is fielding Brian Mwelwa.

Lubwa Ward has a total of 7,490 registered voters with six polling stations.

It caters both urban and rural coupled with some unplanned settlements that will need upgrading.