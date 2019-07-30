Lungu Mourns Tunisian President

President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the Tunisian people over the death of former Head of State Beji Caia Essebsi.
President Lungu said President Essebsi will be remembered fondly as the first democratically elected president of Tunisia.
“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey sincere and heartfelt condolences to Your Execellency on the death of His Execellency Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of Tunisia,” said President Lungu in a statement.
