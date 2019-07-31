10 Matero Residents Nabbed For Possession of Exam Papers

Police have arrested 10 Lusaka residents for unauthorised possession of suspected examination question papers.

Examinations Council of Zambia Public Relations Specialist Ronald Tembo has confirmed the arrests and stated that the suspects were nabbed from House Number 927 in Matero Township, belonging to Teddy Bwali Bwalya, aged 49.

Among those arrested is a teacher who runs a tuition centre in the area.

The ECZ has since confiscated, among other, mobile phones which the accused were using to receive suspected 2019 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examination question papers and handwritten answers on pieces of papers.

“The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) can confirm that 10 people of Matero Township in Lusaka were on 29th July 2019 arrested and detained for unauthorised possession of suspected examination question papers contrary to Section 19 Sub Section (1) Chapter 137 of the ECZ Act of 1983. The suspects were arrested at House Number 927 in Matero Township – the Property belonging to Teddy Bwali Bwalya aged 49 years. Mr Bwalya has since been arrested and is jointly charged with Ackim Tembo, aged 24, who is a teacher and the Proprietor of Fungai Tuition Centre. Others arrested are John Kabamba 26, Amos Nyirenda 21, Caleb Mubanga 21, Philip Nyekele 21, Rachael Kambashi 24, Stella Miti 23, Brendah Ntitima 16 and Anna Musukwa 22,” Tembo stated.

He stated that no form of examination malpractice will be entertained.

“In our pursuit for excellence in the provision of quality assessments, we want to warn all the perpetrators of examination malpractices that the ECZ is working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all those found wanting are brought to book,” stated Tembo.

“We further wish to state that the ECZ will continue to monitor the conduct of the 2019 GCE Examination so that it continues to be credible and administered in line with best practices in assessments. All the suspects remain in custody and will appear in court soon.”