5 NAPSA Directors Suspended Over Baobab Land

The National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has suspended five of its directors who allegedly attempted to buy Baobab land along Kafue raod.

Those suspended have been identified as Dorothy Soko who is the Director of Investments, a Mr Simwinga, who is Director of Finance, a Mr Muyumbana (Director of Projects), a Mr Mwiinga (Director of Contributions and Benefits) and a Mr Kamanya (Director of Strategy).

NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda stated in a statement that the said directors are suspended in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

“Recently, five of our directors were offered to buy pieces of the stated land, but as you may be aware, this matter ended up with the police who are investigating the transaction as a private matter involving directors in their capacities. However, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the authority has asked the five directors to step aside in the interim to allow us carry out our investigations to ascertain that our code of ethics was not breached. We would like to reiterate our commitment to continue operating in the interest of our members,” Kachinda stated.

He, however, bemoaned ‘unsubstantiated’ media reports over the matter which he said cast aspersions on the operation of the Authority.

“The Authority maintains an open door policy with various stakeholders, including the media. The Authority is therefore taken aback by the recent trend of some media houses publishing unsubstantiated reports without seeking prior clarification on matters of public interest. This unfortunately casts aspersions on the operations of the Authority. In this regard, we would like to provide some clarity on the recent media reports regarding the Baobab land along Kafue road,” stated Kachinda.

“The National Pensions Scheme Authority received a proposal to purchase Baobab land from a registered owner. This proposal was presented to the Board for consideration in line with the investment guidelines. The Board in November 2018 guided against proceeding with the transaction citing pending court action. With that guidance, NAPSA did not proceed with the transaction.”