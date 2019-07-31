Fire Guts 8 Shops at Chiwempala Market

An inferno has destroyed property worth thousands of kwacha at Chiwempala Market in Chingola District.

The fire that swept through eight shops started around 01am today, with fire officers from the Chingola Municipal Council arriving 30 minutes later.

A fire officer was seriously injured in the process of quenching the fire and is hospitalised at Nchanga North General Hospital, according to Council Public Relations Officer Given Masambika.

“We wish to confirm that eight shops have been gutted at Chiwempala market in Chingola following an inferno that swept through the market in the early hours of today, Wednesday 31st July, 2019,” Masambika said.

He has since commended the Chingola Municipal Council Fire Fighters for managing to quench the inferno and salvaging some property from the fire.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been established. However, investigations have been instituted. We are yet to quantify the loss in monetary terms, but thousands of kwacha worth of assorted goods have been destroyed in the fire,” added Masambika.