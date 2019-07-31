High Court Sentences 2 for Vandalising Zesco Cables

The High Court of Zambia has convicted and sentenced two vandals to 12 years imprisonment each with hard labour for vandalizing Zesco copper cables valued at K20, 000.

The duo, Wallence Munsaka aged 35 and 29-year-old Most Hachinyama, both of Kafue Gorge, were arrested last year in August.

They were apprehended by Zesco Police for the offence of vandalism when they were found cutting Zesco Copper cables in Mazabuka district at Rockdale 33/11 KV substation along Chikankata Road.

This is according to a statement made available by Zesco Public Relations manager Hazel Zulu.

Ms Zulu stated that Zesco was elated by the conviction and sentencing of the two vandals and warned perpetrators of the vice that the power utility company would not relent and allow unscrupulous people to vandalize its installations.

The duo was convicted on July 23, 2019 and were later sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each.