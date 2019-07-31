PF Saunters to Victory in Local Govt Wards…as UPND Retain Katuba

The Patriotic Front has scooped all the local government by-elections held on Tuesday with the opposition UPND winning the Katuba by-election.

PF emerged victorious in Lubwa, Lwingishi, Mangango and Kanabulimbu wards.

In Lubwa Ward the PF’s Julius Kaunda polled 1, 215 votes while the UPND were in second position with 510 votes. In distant third was the National Democratic Congress that polled 213 votes.

In the Lwingishi Ward in Mansa Central Constituency the Patriotic Front emerged victorious with its candidate Chanda Chimba amassing 1, 512 votes with the NDC candidate Savious Mulenga receiving 148 votes while the UPND’s Patrick Kasongo received a paltry 104 votes.

The Mangango Ward elections followed a similar script with PF’s Enelsei Nyirenda getting 840 votes while UPND received 390 through their candidate Liwoyo Chigumbe with the UPPZ’s Kabindama Chingumbe getting 399 votes.

In Kanabulimbu Ward of Kaoma District the PF candidate Mwanzala Munyika emerged victorious with 615 votes while the UPND trailed them with 388 votes.

In the Katuba Constituency parliamentary election, the UPND emerged winners with their candidate Bampi Kapalasa getting 8, 727 votes and was closely followed by the PF’s Zax Mwachilele who received 7, 024.

In third position was UPPZ’s Bertha Mangoya was got 120 votes.