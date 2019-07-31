PF Saunters to Victory in Local Govt Wards…as UPND Retain Katuba

The Patriotic Front has scooped all the local government by-elections held on Tuesday with the opposition UPND winning the Katuba by-election.
PF emerged victorious in Lubwa, Lwingishi, Mangango and Kanabulimbu wards.
In Lubwa Ward the PF’s Julius Kaunda polled 1, 215 votes while the UPND were in second position with 510 votes. In distant third was the National Democratic Congress that polled 213 votes.
In the Lwingishi Ward in Mansa Central Constituency the Patriotic Front emerged victorious with its candidate Chanda Chimba amassing 1, 512 votes with the NDC candidate Savious Mulenga receiving 148 votes while the UPND’s Patrick Kasongo received a paltry 104 votes.
The Mangango Ward elections followed a similar script with PF’s Enelsei Nyirenda getting 840 votes while UPND received 390 through their candidate Liwoyo Chigumbe with the UPPZ’s Kabindama Chingumbe getting 399 votes.
In Kanabulimbu Ward of Kaoma District the PF candidate Mwanzala Munyika emerged victorious with 615 votes while the UPND trailed them with 388 votes.
In the Katuba Constituency parliamentary election, the UPND emerged winners with their candidate Bampi Kapalasa getting 8, 727 votes and was closely followed by the PF’s Zax Mwachilele who received 7, 024.
In third position was UPPZ’s Bertha Mangoya was got 120 votes.
19 Comments
mugabe
congratulations upnd Viva 2021 is ours Viva hh
UPND prince.
That’s how it shud be…. No violence…. Congrats UPND n PF….
Saint
VIVA UPND ~2021
James
Congratulations to both parties UPND and PF, the people have voted you it’s now time for you to fulfil your promises to the people.
Carbuletor
That’s good for upnd. This really shows that we don’t pf in zambia. 2021 lungu out and it will happen. We’re tied with your fake government
Central power
It was a silent war congratulations upnd and of for showing maturity. Wat a good tie but a winner should be applauded.
GUN POINT
Congtiletion to all the wins!!!! Gods time is the best & thank you for having peaceful compigning May God bless Our Great Nation.!!!!Chris Phiri would no how you report this shows us where you are.”was closely fellowed by PF this kind of reporting. Ati media is a unpartzen.you add tomasipasi kulati!!!kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk but you no your job keep it up!!!!!!!Don’t Forget 2021 wena azalila.
mulobezi
Congrats Pf it shows that u hav grip in upnd bedrooms coz they have jst retained their seat nd failed to win any local.moreova its democracy if Pf had won all th seats it wud hav bin unfair.
samuel
let’s wait for 2021, we are going to vote like crazy until we take HH to the state house
Samuel
Zambians have their minds made up, 2021 nI forward chabe, HH to the state house
Mmj
thats what democracy means congratulations all participating parties keep up the spirit of violence free elections…
one zambia one nation
Diduzani Zuma
We congrats to the winners this shows that people still have faith in the sinking boat so we don’t want you to complain about the economy no because you are still voting for what you call a corrupt government ever in Zambia so u are to blame especially were we had local by election so pf is going beyond 2021 and I’m sure I will hear no complaints from people cause u still want ba pompwe
Liquid
isansa kucinjanya ,icikwanka ~bacimwenakumampalanya mulemwenako 2021 ba Pf. 2021 pf out
Liquid
congrats upnd
vyakulolavye
Commentkkkkkkkk… people who are basing upnd victory in 2021 on the the current results are sort of using alien mathematics
One zed manex
Look at the magine in katuba a difference of of less than 1.200 votes on there strong hold,this shows PF will continue in government come 2021,upnd did badly else where apart from returning there seat but with little magine,it explains people still have faith in PF and I’m pretty such PF will carry 2021,I had no hope PF would win in the copperbelt and western provinces now its a different story, I daught if HH and UPND will ever make it to plot one.that’s how I look at it.remember returning a seat and winning a seat from the opposition are two different things,so UPND is not making in roads in many PF strong holds that’s the worry and a big problem for HH and his UPND,I rest my view here,good day guys and God bless Zambia
seo
look at you and your family hw u ar suffering b4 u say anything stupid iweeeh ,wake up men this is not tym sleep open your eyes imbwa, chimbwi no plans 2021 viva upnd no forward chabe
Chansa Timothy
Congratulation upnd, deliver development in arear.