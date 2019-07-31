Sampa Asks High Court Not to Set Aside Default Judgment against Kaziya

Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa has asked the High Court not to set aside the default judgment it entered against Matero Member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya for allegedly defaming him.

This is in the case in which Sampa dragged Kaziya to court over the alleged libelous remarks and sought for damages.

In his application for an affidavit in opposition to summons to set aside the judgment filed in the High Court Registry, the Lusaka Mayor has stated that he will be prejudiced if the Court decides to set aside the default judgment it had entered against Mr Kaziya for allegedly defaming him.

According to Mr Sampa, on December 28 last year, Kaziya caused to be published in the New Vision newspaper an article entitled ‘Sampa linked’.

However, Mr Kaziya failed to submit his defence or make an appearance in court, resulting in the court entering a judgment in default in favour of Mr Sampa.

The court ordered the Matero member of parliament to pay damages but he applied to the court to stay the execution of the default judgment pending his application to challenge it.

Mr Kaziya stated that he had a valid defence to the claims and wanted to dispute them.

He said he was merely expressing his opinion as Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency and had been advised by his lawyers that options were not defamatory.

In addition, he submitted that he had not entered his defence earlier because he had been made to believe that Sampa would discontinue the case after a few Patriotic Front officials mediated.

In his suit, Mr Sampa said the words Mr Kaziya had allegedly made were defamatory in their natural meaning.

“On or about the 28 of December, the defendant caused to be published at page 4 of the New Vision Newspaper an article entitled ‘Sampa linked’ [whose] words [were] defamatory to the plaintiff in the way of his work as the then member of parliament of Matero and as a mayor of the City of Lusaka,” he stated.

Mr Sampa said the New Vision newspaper has wide readership in Zambia and is accessible to millions of readers on the internet.

He said the words were understood to mean that he (Mr Sampa) was guilty of serious offences of abuse of office and corruption.