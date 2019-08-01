MMD Convention to Decide Future of Pact with PF, Says Mutati

MMD faction leader Felix Mutati says the convention will decide his party’s alliance with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking in Nchelenge, Luapula Province during a meeting, Mutati said he will not make any individual decisions over the MMD/PF alliance despite many complaints from his members against the PF because the move to enter into a pact was not his alone but one made collectively.

Some MMD officials have accused their alliance partners, the PF, of constantly abusing them.

But in response, Mutati said the alliance was still in force “but just like in any marriage, it is currently experiencing its downs”, which is “entirely up to the people in the said marriage to either work on it or part ways”.

He said the decision on whether or not to remain in the alliance could not be determined by an individual as it was in the first place arrived at by all party members at the last convention.

Mutati has further said the party will be going for a convention in 2020 and the members will have another opportunity to decide on whether to continue with the PF alliance or stand alone.

“You are the people who told us to go into an alliance and it is only you who can decide whether to remain in the alliance or not at our party convention in 2020. Mutati alone can not make a decision on your behalf because it is you who have the power,” said Mutati.

“If I bulldoze my way and make a decision which you don’t agree with, I will not be different from these other political parties that are one man shows. We all know that in every marriage, there are problems but you don’t just wake up and come out of it. You need to talk to each other until you reach a point where everything fails. Then, you can leave.”