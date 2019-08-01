Pres. Lungu Orders Probe into 48 Houses Scam

President Edgar Lungu has directed Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kapyongo to ensure that investigative wings close in on the 48 houses scandal.

Kapyongo has told the media that President Lungu was concerned with the manner the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) handled the issue of the 48 houses.

The ACC has come under severe scrutiny for having said that they had given up on tracking the owner of the 48 flats that they seized and ordered the tenants to be paying rentals to a government account.

“As much as ACC does not fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs he has directed that agencies that work under the ministry collaborate with the ACC in ensuring that the matter is resolved,” Kampyongo said.