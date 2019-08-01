Pres. Lungu Orders Probe into 48 Houses Scam

President Edgar Lungu has directed Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kapyongo to ensure that investigative wings close in on the 48 houses scandal.
Kapyongo has told the media that President Lungu was concerned with the manner the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) handled the issue of the 48 houses.
The ACC has come under severe scrutiny for having said that they had given up on tracking the owner of the 48 flats that they seized and ordered the tenants to be paying rentals to a government account.
“As much as ACC does not fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs he has directed that agencies that work under the ministry collaborate with the ACC in ensuring that the matter is resolved,” Kampyongo said.
2 Comments
Euro Bond
Why the last minute interest, this issue has been trending for a long time but now that ACC has closed the case because they have “failed” to locate the landlord(s), the president is showing interest. This is like closing the stables after the stallions have bolted. This is similar to Chitotela’s case except the proxies he was using were known and jointly charged with him.
Hev rena
This scandal is like it involved a curtail of of officers from ministry of finance which has been going on for a very long time. Those houses must have papers of title..