Shepolopolo Hammer Mauritius 15-0

The Zambia Women National Team ran riot at the Cosafa Women Championship demolishing Mauritius 15-0 in the opening Group B match.

Green Buffaloes striker Racheal Nachula netted eight goals and had five assists becoming an early contender for the top scorer award.

Others scorers on the day were Grace Chanda with a brace while Mary Mwakapila, Hellen Chanda, Theresa Chewe, Rhodah Chileshe contributed a goal each.

Mauritius conceded an own goal to lose 15-0.

Zambia will next play Namibia in another Group B match.

South Africa set a record 17-0 victory after they beat Comoros Island 17-0 in a Group A tie.